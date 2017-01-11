Former VP of Nashville-based company sentenced to prison

The former vice president of a Nashville-based company has pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud.

Troy Mitchell McCormick, 51, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 46 months in prison.

McCormick was a sales representative and vice president for the company Emdeon, which provides services to hospitals and health systems.

McCormick admitted to the feds that he fabricated contracts for his employer for certain customers and forged signatures on those documents.

Officials say these fake contracts allowed McCormick to receive over $107,000 in payment.

McCormick was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and to pay restitution.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.