TN Republican lawmakers calling for constitutional amendment

We now know the name of one of the Blackman High School students killed during an early morning crash Saturday. 16-year-old Johntae Adams was killed when the car he was in crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Dilton Mankin Road, and Wilson Overall Road. All total, five Blackman students were in the car. One other student is dead, two others are back home tonight, and one remains at Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.More >>
We now know the name of one of the Blackman High School students killed during an early morning crash Saturday. 16-year-old Johntae Adams was killed when the car he was in crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Dilton Mankin Road, and Wilson Overall Road. All total, five Blackman students were in the car. One other student is dead, two others are back home tonight, and one remains at Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
On a hot July day, there's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream. With such a fun thing to celebrate, businesses all over the country are trying to get a scoop of the action.More >>
On a hot July day, there's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream. With such a fun thing to celebrate, businesses all over the country are trying to get a scoop of the action.More >>
Metro Nashville Fire Dept. crews worked to contain the fire on the top floor of the hotel. No guests were injurMore >>
Metro Nashville Fire Dept. crews worked to contain the fire on the top floor of the hotel. No guests were injurMore >>
Metro Police are seeking two suspects after an apparent drug-related shooting occurred near Acklen Park late Saturday evening.More >>
Metro Police are seeking two suspects after an apparent drug-related shooting occurred near Acklen Park late Saturday evening.More >>
According to the Trigg Co. Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested after being wanted for stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident on Thursday in Kentucky.More >>
According to the Trigg Co. Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested after being wanted for stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident on Thursday in Kentucky.More >>
The Nerstad family makes a bucket list of fun activities they want to accomplish every summer. This year, 7-year-old Isabella asked to add “lemonade stand” to their list.More >>
The Nerstad family makes a bucket list of fun activities they want to accomplish every summer. This year, 7-year-old Isabella asked to add “lemonade stand” to their list.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
Susan Coleman and her husband were enjoying a quiet afternoon in the pool last week when their bucolic stretch of Pennsylvania reverberated with gunfire. "It was just too many shots all at once -- very disturbing," said Coleman.More >>
Susan Coleman and her husband were enjoying a quiet afternoon in the pool last week when their bucolic stretch of Pennsylvania reverberated with gunfire. "It was just too many shots all at once -- very disturbing," said Coleman.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >>
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >>
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >>
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'More >>
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'More >>
Word on the street is the new Ford Fusions are dope -- but not in the way you think. Authorities are looking into how marijuana worth $1 million was hidden in the trunks of brand new, Mexican-made Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio, according to Silverio Balzano, agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Youngstown office.More >>
Word on the street is the new Ford Fusions are dope -- but not in the way you think. Authorities are looking into how marijuana worth $1 million was hidden in the trunks of brand new, Mexican-made Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio, according to Silverio Balzano, agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Youngstown office.More >>
At least eight people were killed and others were believed missing when floodwaters from a sudden rainstorm barreled through a normally tranquil swimming area in Tonto National ForestMore >>
At least eight people were killed and others were believed missing when floodwaters from a sudden rainstorm barreled through a normally tranquil swimming area in Tonto National ForestMore >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
On a hot July day, there's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream. With such a fun thing to celebrate, businesses all over the country are trying to get a scoop of the action.More >>
On a hot July day, there's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream. With such a fun thing to celebrate, businesses all over the country are trying to get a scoop of the action.More >>