Nashville's Pancake Pantry sold to Franklin restaurant owner

The Pancake Pantry has been a staple in Hillsboro Village for decades. (WSMV)

After thriving as a family business for the last 56 years, Nashville's Pancake Pantry has a new owner.

According to The Tennessean, Franklin restaurant owner Crosby Keltner has bought the landmark eatery from David Baldwin.

The Pancake Pantry has been a staple in Hillsboro Village since the early 1960s. It is known for making its batter and syrup daily from secret family recipes.

Keltner said to The Tennessean that he plans to carry on the restaurant's legacy.

