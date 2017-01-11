Rutherford County commissioners choosing interim sheriff

Rutherford County commissioners are choosing who will fill in as sheriff until the next election.

Sheriff Robert Arnold is in jail waiting for his corruption trial to begin. Deputies have been fired and are facing their own charges, and the state recently decertified the jail.

On Tuesday night, 12 men interviewed for the job of interim sheriff. It took two and a half hours to get through the first four interviews.

Many of the applicants have many years of experience within this department.

Some think that's a bonus because they can hit the ground running, but others want an outsider with no connection to a tainted department.

Among the outsiders is former sheriff's candidate Dale Armour, who is a TBI agent.

"I want to fix the black eye. I am an outsider. I would ask why are we doing it this way?" Armour said.

Former sheriff's department employee Virgil Gammon also wants the job. He is the whistleblower who helped the feds make their corruption case against Arnold.

"I have the training; I have the experience," Gammon said.

Gammon was questioned about his lawsuit against the county after Arnold fired him. He was paid $340,000 in settlement money.

Gammon says it's not about the money and was more about getting the truth out.

County commissioners went late Tuesday night. On Thursday, they will move toward appointing one of these 12 candidates as interim sheriff.

