Real People With Rudy: Teen shares loves of music through Guitars 4 Gifts

Anna Clark started taking guitar lessons when she was 7 years old. (WSMV)

When I was 16 years old, my world consisted of school and playing sports.

Sixteen-year-old Anna Clark's world goes way beyond that.

She is inspired by her love for music, specifically the guitar, and a program she started called Guitars 4 Gifts.

"I love how it sounds and how it feels, and I really like the emotion you can put into a song," Clark said.

Clark started taking guitar lessons when she was 7 years old.

By the time Clark was 11, that musical spark had been set free and turned into a blaze, a desire to perform, to write, to produce, and to bring philanthropy into all of that. And so, Guitars 4 Gifts was born.

"I really wanna make sure that other kids who either don't have the tools that they need to make music or don't think they're good enough, I want to make sure that they can do it and that there's not anything stopping them," Clark said.

Clark donates guitars and other musical instruments to schools and community centers not just in Tennessee that can't afford them, but where kids can now go to use instruments with instruction.

The group has sent a guitar to a village in Africa.

"That's their guitar. They sent him notes asking for new chords and new songs to learn. That's really cool for me to hear that they still love it," Clark said.

Clark says Corner Music helps them pick guitars that are good quality that will work well.

Clark has given away almost 70 instruments since she was 11 years old.

"I didn't really purposely think when I was little I was going to start an organization. I guess I needed something to give away to kids," Clark said.

Clark recently sent a guitar to a group in Nicaragua, but they had to send an instruction book in Spanish.

Click here if you are interested in helping Clark or want to learn more about Guitars 4 Gifts.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.