Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Henderson County

The TBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Henderson County on Tuesday night.

According to the TBI, two Henderson County deputies responded to a home in Reagan around 11 p.m.

Someone had reported that Darrion M. Barnhill was banging on the door of a house on Tumbleweed Drive.

Officers said they realized Barnhill had outstanding warrants and told him to surrender. That's when Barnhill allegedly got aggressive with the deputies and slammed one of them to the ground.

The TBI reports that the situation escalated, and at least one officer opened fire. Barnhill was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

The TBI will be submitting the evidence and interviews their agents collect to the District Attorney General.

