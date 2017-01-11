Woman, 81, run over, killed during robbery in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Memphis are investigating the death of an 81-year-old woman who was run over by a man who tried to steal her purse.

Police said a man pulled up behind a car belonging to Catherine Wicker on Sunday. Police said he exited his car and grabbed Wicker's purse.

Wicker, who was outside her car, began yelling and struggled. Police said another person tried to intervene, and the suspect fled.

Police said the suspect got back into his car and drove toward Wicker, hitting her and pinning her against another vehicle. Wicker fell under the car and was dragged for several feet.

The suspect then rammed another vehicle, backed over Wicker, and left. Wicker was taken to a hospital, where she died.

No one has been arrested.

