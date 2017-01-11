Lawmakers to vote on new terms for 3 constitutional officers

According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
On a hot July day, there's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream. With such a fun thing to celebrate, businesses all over the country are trying to get a scoop of the action.More >>
Metro Nashville Fire Dept. crews worked to contain the fire on the top floor of the hotel. No guests were injurMore >>
Metro Police are seeking two suspects after an apparent drug-related shooting occurred near Acklen Park late Saturday evening.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
According to the Trigg Co. Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested after being wanted for stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident on Thursday in Kentucky.More >>
The Nerstad family makes a bucket list of fun activities they want to accomplish every summer. This year, 7-year-old Isabella asked to add “lemonade stand” to their list.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
