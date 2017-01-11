Lawmakers to vote on new terms for 3 constitutional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly is scheduled to vote Wednesday on new terms for three constitutional officers.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is up for another four-year term, while Comptroller Justin Wilson and Treasurer David Lillard are up for two year terms.

All three were first elected in 2009 after Republicans took control of the Legislature from Democrats.

Hargett is a former chairman of the Tennessee Regulatory Authority and represented Bartlett in the state House from 1997 through 2006. Wilson is a Nashville tax attorney who as a top aide to then-Gov. Don Sundquist, a Republican.

Lillard is a former member of the Shelby County commissioner and financial and tax attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.