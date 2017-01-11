2 arrested in drug bust in Mt. Juliet

Two men have been arrested in connection to a drug bust in Mt. Juliet.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Old Lebanon Dirt Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the TBI had been investigating reports for months that drugs were being sold at the home.

Officials said they seized heroin, syringes, a glass pipe, scales, ammunition and a shotgun from the home. Additional substances were also recovered, but police are still working to figure out exactly what they are.

Jeremy Gilchrist, 36, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Floyd Shane Bagsby, 31, is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

