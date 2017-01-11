Jarnkrok's OT winner leads Predators over Canucks, 2-1

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Calle Jarnkrok scored a short-handed goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

With time ticking down in the extra frame, Roman Josi blocked a shot from Troy Stecher just outside the crease of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne. Josi immediately took possession of the puck and went up ice on a 2-on-1 with Jarnkrok. In the low slot, Josi slid a pass to his right, where Jarnkrok was there to one-time the puck past Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller.

Austin Watson had the other Nashville goal and Rinne finished with 29 saves for the Predators, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Brandon Sutter had the lone goal for Vancouver, losers of two-straight following their season-high six-game winning streak. Miller made 24 saves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.