Search ongoing for 2 armed men who robbed Franklin hotel

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on this case. (Source: Franklin PD)

Franklin police said one of the men was wearing an Ensworth High School sweatshirt. (Source: Franklin PD)

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

Police are searching for two armed men who held up a Franklin hotel early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the Baymont Inn on Franklin Commons Court.

Police said two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, both demanded money from clerk. The clerk handed over the cash, and the men ran off.

Both robbers were wearing bandanas covering their faces.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are searching for a newer model burgundy or burnt orange Ford Expedition the suspects fled in. Surveillance video shows a blonde female, believed to be in her late teens or early 20s, sitting in the getaway vehicle during the robbery.

One of the male suspects was wearing a gray sweatshirt with an orange letter “E.” Detectives said it is an Ensworth High School sweatshirt from about five years ago.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-2513, or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

