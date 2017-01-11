Police: Missing Cheatham County teen could be in Bellevue - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Missing Cheatham County teen could be in Bellevue

Gracie Dill was last seen on Dec. 29. (Source: Cheatham County Sheriff's Office) Gracie Dill was last seen on Dec. 29. (Source: Cheatham County Sheriff's Office)
Cheatham County police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Dec. 29.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office says the family of Gracie Dill is "very worried for her well-being."

Officials have received information that makes them believe she could be in the Bellevue area.

The sheriff's office says any information that is given to them will remain confidential.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call Cheatham County Dispatch at 615-792-2098.

Online Public File

