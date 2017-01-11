Police investigating after man stabbed in neck in Bordeaux

The victim was bleeding from the neck when he showed up at the Waffle House. (WSMV)

A man stumbled into a Waffle House in Bordeaux bleeding from the neck, and now police are working to figure out what happened.

The man told people inside the restaurant on Clarksville Pike that he had been robbed by a woman outside of a gas station.

Police are still working to figure out where the stabbing happened.

Amber Will said the victim was at the Waffle House earlier that night asking for cigarettes.

"And then an hour and a half later, he came back down this way and that's when he had the big gash in his neck, part of his ear was cut open. It was pretty bad," she said.

The victim passed out before officers arrived at the scene and wasn't able to answer any questions about exactly where it happened and what his attacker looked like.

"He was kind of floating in and out of consciousness," Will said.

There are two gas stations within walking distance of the Waffle House. Employees at both locations said they saw the victim earlier that night but did not see the attack.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

