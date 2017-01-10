Community gets final chance to speak before Hillwood High School vote

Safety, traffic, cost and location were words you heard a lot of Tuesday night if you were at the Metro School Board meeting.

The topic was a new high school.

For many parents, rebuilding Hillwood High School at the Bellevue Hope Park Church location seems like a no-brainer.

“We’ve got the land. We've got the time to do it. Do it for the kids,” said resident Todd Sneed.

Hillwood High School, built in 1953, has gone through a slew of makeovers in the last 60 years.

Metro Schools now says it's time to rebuild, but the big question is where.

Hope Park Church in Bellevue is the most popular choice.

“All of us at Hope Park love this location. We've seen a lot of amazing things happen there,” said parent Chris Green.

Advocates say the majority of Hillwood students live within one mile of the proposed site, whereas the majority of students who live near the current site go to private schools.

“What’s best for the children? Let's build the school where the children are and quit with the silly antics,” said parent Bo Mitchell.

Those “silly antics,” according to Mtchell, are the arguments about safety and traffic.

“The city will be sued as well as the builder of the school if we don't look at the safety of these kids,” said Linda Licalsi.

Licalsi argues there is nothing silly about it. She worries about the two-lane road where Hope Park sits, as well as a lack of sidewalks.

“There has got to be some other place in Bellevue, but I don't think its Hope Park,” said Licalsi.

Others say the move will put a burden on taxpayers.

"Taxpayer dollars are a limited resource and should be spent responsibly,” said resident Tom Baker.

The board will make its final decision on the future of Hillwood on Jan. 24.

