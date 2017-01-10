Manchester mayor's son will not be charged in theft caught on video

A suspect identified in a theft caught on video has never been arrested.

The suspect is the son of Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman. Police say they don’t plan to prosecute.

The theft happened at Walmart in Manchester on Dec. 27. A woman’s wallet with credit cards and $300 inside were stolen from her shopping cart.

Police arrived on the scene, took a report and looked at the surveillance video. The suspect was identified as Lonnie Norman Jr., a Walmart employee.

Lonnie Norman Jr. was fired from Walmart. The police report says the surveillance video shows him “put the wallet in his vehicle” and return to work.

Lonnie Norman Jr. was later called to the police station, where he returned the wallet “except the money.”

The mayor’s son was never arrested, and police say he won’t be.

Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny told Channel 4 he has seen the Walmart surveillance tape and it shows the mayor’s son taking the wallet. He said the victim doesn’t want to press charges.

Matheny denies that the mayor’s involvement in the case influenced his decision in any way.

Matheny said the mayor met with police the day after the incident. Matheny wasn’t sure whether the mayor also went to the police station the night it happened. No one from the police department would speak to Channel 4 on camera.

No one answered the door at the address listed for Lonnie Norman Jr.

Mayor Lonnie Norman did not return calls from Channel 4 regarding the incident at Walmart.

Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcutt told Channel 4 it’s not unusual for police to make the decision not to pursue a case. He added the victim was sympathetic to the Walmart worker, who had worked at the store for more than a decade without incident.

