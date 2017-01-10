Issues come into focus as TN lawmakers convene for 110th General Assembly

The 110th Tennessee General Assembly convened on Tuesday with freshman and veteran lawmakers converging on the Capitol.

Despite the activity in the halls and Senate chambers, all eyes were on longtime Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey as he passed the torch to veteran Sen. Randy McNally.

McNally was voted in by 29 senators, save three Democrats who abstained. He is the 87th Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Tennessee Senate.

House Speaker Beth Harwell was re-elected in a unanimous vote in the House.

While there were no major floor votes, the issues came into focus. Lawmakers are anticipating a lot of traction in a pending gas tax hike, discussions on the budget surplus, school vouchers, medical cannabis, and healthcare expansion.

Gov. Bill Haslam is working on a proposal that would increase the state fuel tax in order to help fund state roads. It’s an effort the outgoing Ramsey said he wished he could've helped pass.

“We are one of the few states that every road you drive on, every bridge you drive on is paid for,” Ramsey said to a group of reporters. “You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that it's paid per gallon. I want to make sure we keep our roads program going for and keep it paid for and don't bond it.”

Harwell said if the tax hike passes, taxes will be lowered in another area.

“We are waiting on the governor's proposal. It will be fully debated and vetted in this chamber,” Harwell said. “The general assembly does not take raising taxes lightly, so I predict that if we look at increasing the user's tax on gas, we would also look at lowering taxes as well. We have a reputation of lowering taxes.”

Education reform is sure to be another contentious issue as the incoming Trump administration pushes for charter school growth and school vouchers.

“President-elect Trump ran on the fact that he planned to completely do away with the U.S. Department of Education, and what that will mean, I believe, is more flexibility of the states to spend that money the way they see best,” Harwell said.

Ramsey said he has been a big supporter of charter schools and vouchers.

“It doesn't solve all problems, but it is important in that great puzzle of education reform, and I think we've done charter schools well in the state of Tennessee. I wish we'd done more in school choice, but it wouldn't pass the House,” he said.

Democrats have fought against the measure that has failed to pass the House.

“We are going to move hard to prevent school vouchers, which is a terrible policy that we wholeheartedly opposed and successfully opposed,” said Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus.

Stewart said he wants to see a renewed focus on expanding Medicare, not some of the social issues that lawmakers debated last session.

Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson, a physician in Nashville, hopes to change mindset to favor medical cannabis.

“This is not a bill about people getting high,” Dickerson said. “This is a bill about getting an important medication in the hands of healthcare providers and citizens of Tennessee. Just trying to get the paradigm shift in people's thinking is our biggest challenge.”

The medical marijuana would not be covered by state insurance.

The session began against the backdrop of protesters who say they will be an active part of the process in their own way.

“If legislation helps the poor, helps the vulnerable, we will support it,” said student activist Justin Jones. “If it brings dignity and protects the rights of all people, we will support it. And if it doesn't we will resist it this session.”

With a projected $2 billion budget surplus, lawmakers will have to decide what to do with the money. McNally, who has led the Senate Finance Committee, has fiscal conservation as a goal.

He said his focus is “keeping the state in the excellent fiscal condition that it is in and retaining the AAA ratings by all three rating agencies.

“Also giving the taxpayers back some of the money since there was an over-collection in revenues,” McNally added.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.