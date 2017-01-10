A-Game, volleyball club agree to drop litigation - WSMV Channel 4

A-Game, volleyball club agree to drop litigation

A-Game Sportsplex in Franklin (WSMV file photo) A-Game Sportsplex in Franklin (WSMV file photo)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

An agreement has been reached for the A-Game Sportsplex in Franklin, and it appears it will remain a sports complex for the time being.

After nearly a year of lawsuits, real estate deals and the possibility of the property becoming an office space, Alliance Volleyball Club and the owner of A-Game agreed to dismiss the litigation between them.

Alliance Volleyball Club will use the sportsplex for 2017, even though a potential buyer still has the property under contract.

All parties involved say they want to keep the facility operating as a sports complex.

