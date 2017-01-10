Emma, William most popular baby names in TN in 2016 - WSMV Channel 4

Emma, William most popular baby names in TN in 2016

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN

Emma and William were once again the most popular baby names in Tennessee for 2016.

William has been the top boy’s name in Tennessee for the past decade. Emma has been the most popular girl’s name since 2011.

There are a few new entries this year, but the majority of the list remains the same. Some names moved in ranking.

The data is compiled from birth certificates issued by the Tennessee Department of Health in 2016.

Top girl’s names of 2016:

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Ava
  4. Harper
  5. Isabella
  6. Amelia
  7. Elizabeth
  8. Ella
  9. Charlotte
  10. Abigail

Top boy’s names of 2016:

  1. William
  2. Elijah, James (tie)
  3. Mason
  4. Noah
  5. Jackson, Liam (tie)
  6. John, Michael (tie)
  7. Benjamin
  8. Aiden
  9. Jacob
  10. Carter

