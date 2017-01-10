Emma, William most popular baby names in TN in 2016

Metro Nashville Fire Dept. crews worked to contain the fire on the top floor of the hotel. Two were displaced, but there were no injuries.More >>
Metro Nashville Fire Dept. crews worked to contain the fire on the top floor of the hotel. Two were displaced, but there were no injuries.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
According to the Trigg Co. Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested after being wanted for stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident on Thursday in Kentucky.More >>
According to the Trigg Co. Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested after being wanted for stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident on Thursday in Kentucky.More >>
The Nerstad family makes a bucket list of fun activities they want to accomplish every summer. This year, 7-year-old Isabella asked to add “lemonade stand” to their list.More >>
The Nerstad family makes a bucket list of fun activities they want to accomplish every summer. This year, 7-year-old Isabella asked to add “lemonade stand” to their list.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
Part of this weekend looks very good! The other part — today — not so much (if you want to enjoy the outdoors).More >>
Part of this weekend looks very good! The other part — today — not so much (if you want to enjoy the outdoors).More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
Both suspects are in custody after an armed market robbery earlier this month, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Both suspects are in custody after an armed market robbery earlier this month, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'More >>
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'More >>
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >>
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >>
A struggle broke out between the men, and the deputy shot DeJuan Guillory dead.More >>
A struggle broke out between the men, and the deputy shot DeJuan Guillory dead.More >>
Ever wondered who the laziest people in the world are? Scientists at Stanford University may have just found the answer by studying activity tracking data.More >>
Ever wondered who the laziest people in the world are? Scientists at Stanford University may have just found the answer by studying activity tracking data.More >>
A new Metro ordinance could cost one Nashville homeowner thousands because it requires more sidewalks.More >>
A new Metro ordinance could cost one Nashville homeowner thousands because it requires more sidewalks.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
A family found this heartfelt message written on the back of a seashell while relaxing on the beach near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It reads, "Matt my beautiful boy, you are missed and loved always."More >>
A family found this heartfelt message written on the back of a seashell while relaxing on the beach near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It reads, "Matt my beautiful boy, you are missed and loved always."More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>