Nashville ranked one of the most dangerous places to walk

Nashville is now ranked among the nation’s most deadly places to walk. according to a new study.

More than 200 people were hit and killed walking around the city between 2005 and 2014, making Nashville the 37th most dangerous cities for pedestrians.

The Pedestrian Danger Index, which is a calculation of the local commuters who walk to and from work and most recent data on pedestrian deaths, was used to determine Nashville’s score of 92.9.

Nashville’s score has improved and the city's ranking has fallen, but the city had nearly the same amount of deaths in this report as in the previous report from 2014.

“The number of pedestrian deaths in Nashville is unacceptable,” said Nora Kern, executive director of Walk Bike Nashville, in a release. “To achieve the Vision Zero goal of no roadway fatalities, we must change our infrastructure to prioritize the most vulnerable road users - people walking. Nashville must make it easy, convenient and safe for people to get around by foot, whether you choose to walk or you have no other choice. You shouldn’t have to worry if you will get to your destination alive.”

The PDI report found that there is a correlation with those who have median household income as well as people with no insurance. Low-income metro areas are also more dangerous than the higher income areas.

Click here to read the full report.

