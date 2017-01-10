Proposed gas tax increase could help fix I-440

One issue that could impact taxpayers this legislative session is a proposed raise to the state's gas tax.

Lawmakers believe an increase would be justified as a user fee, meaning if Tennesseans use the roads, they should pay for them.

Legislators say that increase could go a long way toward improving roads and bridges.

One road on everyone’s radar is Interstate 440.

“The road surface is kind of unusual,” said Becky Keck, who drives I-440. “When you're first on it, your first thought is, it needs to be paved.”

That thought could soon become a reality for drivers.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Kathryn Schulte said drivers could see a change in the next few years.

“The concrete is past its designed life, and it needs to be replaced,” Schulte said. “The road will need to be addressed at least within the next five years, we hope sooner.

“Whether we do concrete, or asphalt, that's to be determined. We might take bids for both. We'd like to do more than the minimum, which is fix the riding surface. We'd like to add capacity, but all that depends on funding,” Schulte added.

On Capitol Hill, Speaker of the House Beth Harwell expects the GOP-dominated House of Representatives and Senate will consider raising the gas and diesel tax for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“Gas is a user's fee. You pay for what you use, and we use our roads,” Harwell said.

Harwell knows some would rather take money from the state's surplus to pay for road repairs.

“I think the legislature would go for that. I think you'll see an infusion of one-time money, because we have a surplus,” Harwell said. “We will look for ways to return (the money) to its rightful owners.”

As for the taxpayers, if the gas tax is raised, Harwell said lawmakers would look at other taxes to lower.

“I would prefer lowering the sales tax,” she said. “Ultimately, the public needs to let the legislators know how they feel.”

Keck believes that would be a fair compromise.

“It seems to make sense. A lot of us are driving on the roads, and nothing comes free in this life. We all have to pay a little something,” she said.

A Vanderbilt University poll taken last fall found that 55 percent of voters would support a gas tax increase.

Gov. Bill Haslam will give his State of the State address Jan. 30. During the address, he will unveil his recommendations for the state budget.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.