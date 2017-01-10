Middle TN firefighters add new training for active shooter situations

Officials say the extra training is because of the increase in mass shootings. (WSMV)

Firefighters must now do a lot more than their job title suggests.

Some Middle Tennessee fire and rescue squads are revamping training this year for active shooter scenarios and changing how they respond.

Firefighters told Channel 4's Briona Arradondo it is due to the number of mass shootings across the nation over the past few years.

"We make it clear that we are not fire focused like we used to be," said Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss.

Goss said his department is adding training for Brentwood firefighters on active shooters, domestic terrorism and lone wolf attacks, and fighting fires is only five percent of the calls they currently handle.

"We've fought fires enough that fires are very predictable," Goss said. "We can look at a burning structure and probably know it's going to do next. People are not."

Brentwood along with other fire departments are working even more closely with law enforcement in certain situations. In Nashville, that change means rescue squads actually going in with police in an active school shooting situation to save people instead of waiting for the all clear.

Often times in mass school shootings, like Sandy Hook and Virginia Tech, fire and rescue squads have to wait on the sidelines before saving lives.

"In the past when you had a school shooter scenario, the police department would go in and we would literally wait outside for an all clear. We would not enter the structure at all," said Mike Franklin, the deputy director at the Nashville Fire Department. "What's going on now is that we're realizing if a person is down and shot, if we can get to them in a reasonable length of time, we can save their life."

Channel 4 learned that is changing for Nashville firefighters this year. A few dozen specially trained paramedics from rescue squads will go into active school shooter situations to save the wounded sooner. They won't be armed, but they will wear body armor and be trained to enter buildings with police.

"As police push the shooter through the building and they clear these areas, we'll make entry. We didn't used to do that," Franklin said. "In Columbine, they didn't go in for almost two or three hours. They had to clear the entire school and those patients just laid in there."

About a decade or so ago, a Nashville fire paramedic used to go in with Metro SWAT on calls, but only to care for the SWAT team, not civilian patients.

"That person was weapons trained and everything else. This is different," Franklin said. "Our people aren't weapons trained. They won't be carrying any weapons, but they will have vests on."

As of now, this is only if a school shooting happens. Other than Nashville, a handful of departments nationwide are also adding to their duties.

"As these things have progressed through the years, we have to adjust our tactics. We have to in order to be more successful at what we're doing," Franklin said.

Firefighters said it's a sign of society changing and them needing to adapt.

"It takes more psychological training for us. It takes us working more closely with law enforcement to learn what their concerns are," Goss said. "We get daily briefings from the federal government to concerns and threats nationwide."

