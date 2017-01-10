Questions surround hotel 'incident' involving Station Camp HS basketball team

A spokesperson for Sumner County Schools says a violation of team rules prompted Station Camp boys varsity basketball coach Seth Massey to call police to the team hotel in Lexington, KY on Dec. 21.

The district isn’t releasing any more details about what happened, and police haven’t made any arrests, but at least one of the seniors is no longer enrolled in Sumner County Schools.

A statement from the district reads in part:

Following our protocol for student incidents, the coaching staff reported the incident to Lexington Police, and it was determined nothing criminal occurred. While the actions were not criminal, the players' conduct represented a violation of the standards of conduct to represent Station Camp High School athletics.

Following the incident, Massey forfeited the championship game of the Peoples Bank Holiday Invitational.

Sources close to the team tell Channel 4 it was a hazing incident that involved several seniors and at least one of the freshmen.

A spokesperson for Lexington police told Channel 4 officers responded to the hotel but never completed an incident report.

Massey and school board chairman Andy Daniels have yet to respond to our request for an interview. Station Camp Principal Art Crook told us he’s not authorized to speak about what happened.

