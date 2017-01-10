Tax refunds will be delayed for some in 2017

Some rely on it to pay off bills or holiday expenses. This year, some will be getting their tax refund later than usual.

"I had a client where three different people tried to file under his social security number," said certified public accountant Melinda Drennan. "When he filed, he was due a sizable return that got held for months while we straightened out the identity theft issue."

Drennan of Dodd, Drennan and Associates said her office has witnessed a major increase in identity theft attempts against her clients.

"They've had prisoners file returns," said Drennan, referring to cases across the country. "Illegal aliens will file returns that don't have the proper identification."

She said incidents like those are the reason tax returns will come later across the country for some.

Following the PATH Act of 2015, Drennan said the IRS has made changes to significantly increase the number of checks made to ensure tax returns are valid and accurate. With that, she said those doing early taxes in the next few weeks, who are claiming an earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit, will have their returns held until Feb. 15.

"Those are the more low income taxpayers, which is a large number in the United States," she said.

Drennan said the delay is only going to affect those filing early and making one of those two claims. Still, she said the delay will be tough for some.

"There are a lot of people where that's a built in savings plan, and they rely on those refunds to help pay their bills," she said. "These steps are taken to save the taxpayer and the country money in the long run."

