Mother, child escape house fire in White House

No injuries were reported in the house fire.
WHITE HOUSE, TN -

A mother and her child escaped a house fire in White House on Tuesday.

The fire started on the porch. The woman reportedly tried to put out the fire with a pot of water, but that didn’t work and the entire home caught fire.

Officials said the windy conditions turned the house fire into a small brush fire.

