Teen killed in Thompson's Station crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Williamson County Tuesday afternoon.

The single-car crash was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of Critz Lane and Clayton Arnold Road in Thompson’s Station.

According to a police report, Austin Oppelt was driving westbound on Critz Lane when he lost control of his car at the top of a hill. His 1994 BMW then traveled across the double yellow line, and ran off the left side of the roadway before crashing into a ditch and several small trees. It then traveled through a fence, causing it to rollover several times before coming to a rest on its roof in a field.

An 18-year-old passenger in the car was also injured in the crash.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Traffic Alert! Williamson Co! Avoid the area of Critz Ln &Clayton Arnold while we investigate a fatal crash. @Williamson911 — THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 10, 2017

The report said both teens were wearing their seat belts, and that drugs and alcohol were not suspected.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.