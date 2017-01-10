Teen killed in Thompson's Station crash - WSMV Channel 4

Teen killed in Thompson's Station crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Williamson County Tuesday afternoon.

The single-car crash was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of Critz Lane and Clayton Arnold Road in Thompson’s Station.

According to a police report, Austin Oppelt was driving westbound on Critz Lane when he lost control of his car at the top of a hill. His 1994 BMW then traveled across the double yellow line, and ran off the left side of the roadway before crashing into a ditch and several small trees. It then traveled through a fence, causing it to rollover several times before coming to a rest on its roof in a field. 

An 18-year-old passenger in the car was also injured in the crash. 

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

The report said both teens were wearing their seat belts, and that drugs and alcohol were not suspected. 

