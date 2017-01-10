Investigation underway into suspicious explosion at Giles County home

Several different agencies are investigating a house explosion in Giles County.

Deputies arrived Friday to the home on Speiden Road in eastern Giles County to find a number of windows and the front door destroyed by some type of explosive device.

The specifics of that device are still under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Giles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the explosion is suspicious, but they are still working to determine if it was criminal or intentionally set.

The 911 calls made from the home have been released.

"Somebody set a bomb off at our front door and blew the windows out of our house and everything," said the woman who called 911.

"My old man was here, I don't know, I'm pretty sure he's got glass somewhere in him. It blew our windows out," the woman added.

"This, along with the scene documentation, coupled with the interviews from the neighbors, it will be able to give us a timeline and paint a picture of the circumstances," said ATF spokesman Michael Knight.

Investigators ask anyone who has heard anything or has pictures or videos of the scene to call the Giles County Sheriff's Department at 931-363-2460.

It could take weeks before the cause of the explosion is revealed.

