Firepot Nomadic Teas Cocktail Recipes

The Samurai Warrior

Steep Firepot Japanese Peasant Tea to double strength (twice as much tea as the package calls for). Freeze into ice spheres.

Pour Japanese whiskey on top to taste.

Red and Pink

Steep Firepot red rooibos to double strength (twice as much tea as the package calls for)and freeze into large ice cubes.

In a cocktail glass, combine:

3 Tbsp bourbon

2 Tbsp grapefruit juice

1.5 tsp grenadine or Rose simple syrup

1 Tbsp soda water

Add ice cubes

Russian Love

Steep Firepot Italian Grey to double strength (twice as much tea as the package calls for)and freeze into large ice cubes.

In a cocktail glass, combine:

2 oz vodka

1 oz cream

1 oz Lapsang souchong simple syrup