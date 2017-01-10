State lawmakers convene 110th Tennessee General Assembly

By ERIK SCHELZIG and JONATHAN MATTISE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State lawmakers have convened the 110th Tennessee General Assembly.

The legislative session is expected to be dominated by debate over Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's efforts to boost transportation funding, likely through the first gas tax hike since 1989.

That discussion comes against the backdrop of several lawmakers mulling bids to succeed the term-limited governor next year.

The first order of business after swearing in the membership is to elect the leadership of both chambers. State Sen. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge is the Republican nominee to succeed Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey, who did not seek re-election.

In the House, Republicans nominated Speaker Beth Harwell to a fourth term as speaker, though that vote was by a closer margin than two years ago.

