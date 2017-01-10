24-year-old killed in Gallatin crash - WSMV Channel 4

24-year-old killed in Gallatin crash

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

A 24-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Gallatin on Monday night.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, the Lexus went into the opposite lanes of traffic on Nashville Pike around 9:30 p.m.

The car then hit a guardrail, flipped into a tree and caught fire near Big Station Camp Boulevard.

The driver, McKenzie Faulk, was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

No other people were injured in the wreck.

