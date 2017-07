TOM+CHEE'S TOMATO SOUP CREAMY- Home Recipe

INGREDIENTS: YIELD: 6-8 SERVINGS

2 TB EARTH BALNCE BUTTER (GROCERY STORE)

¼ TSP BLACK PEPPER

¼ TSP SALT

2 TSP DRIED BASIL

2 CLOVES OF GARLIC- CHOPPED

3 OZ YELLOW ONION- MINCED (ABOUT ½ A MEDIUM

ONION)

(14.5 OZ) CAN OF DICED TOMATO

6 OZ TOMATO PUREE

1 (10 Oz) TOMATO JUICE

2 (8 OZ) CANS VEGETABLE BROTH

3 TB SUGAR

1 TB FRESH BASIL- MINCED

1 CUP CREAM

PROCEDURES: PLACE BUTTER, DRIED BASIL, SALT, BLACK PEPPER, ONIONS, AND

GARLIC, INTO A PAN AND BEGIN TO COOK UNTIL ONIONS HAVE SOFTENED.

(ABOUT 8 MIN)

ADD THE TOMATO PRODUCTS, VEGETABLE BROTH AND SUGAR. COOK FOR 30 MIN

OVER LOW HEAT.

USING A FOOD PROCESS OR IN SMALL BATCHES PUREE THE SOUP. THEN RETURN IT

TO THE POT.

IF YOU HAVE AN IMMERSION BLENDER PUREE THE ENTIRE BATCH UNTIL SMOOTH

IN THE POT.

ADD THE CREAM AND FRESH BASIL. COOK FOR 2 MIN MORE.

SERVE.

GOES GREAT WITH GRILLED CHEESE