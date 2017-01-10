VIDEO: Mt. Juliet officers stop car with unconscious driver

Mt. Juliet police officers broke windows to get the driver out of the car. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)

Mt. Juliet police officers raced to stop an unconscious driver, and the whole incident was caught on video.

Officers used their patrol cars on Sunday night to block the driver as his car rolled through the intersection of Lebanon and N. Mt. Juliet roads.

Moments earlier, police say the car hit another vehicle.

Police had to bust out some windows to pull the driver out. The driver, who is in his early 30s, was rushed to the hospital.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the driver was awake and alert when they checked on him at the hospital later that night.

Criminal charges against the driver are pending. Police say they are working to figure out why he was unconscious.

No one was injured during the incident, and the officers' vehicles were not damaged.

