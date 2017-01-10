1 person killed in camper fire at Nashville campground

One person was killed in a fire inside a camper at the KOA campground near Opryland early Tuesday morning.

Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they believe the victim had been huffing and smoking at the same time. The vapors from the chemicals were ignited, which caused the fire.

Around 3:30 a.m., a neighbor woke up to loud noises and realized the trailer next door was on fire.

The neighbor said he thought he heard someone yelling inside the camper and started knocking on the door to try to get the person out but never got a response.

By the time firefighters arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters found the victim's body inside the trailer after forcing their way inside.

Another neighbor told Channel 4 that the fire makes him question the safety of campers.

“When you’re sleeping and you’re in a camper like that, you don’t have time,” said Shaun Stephens, who lives at the campgrounds. “I don’t know what went on over there. I know he was beating on there. I didn’t hear any yelling. It don’t make sense, how he didn’t get out of there.”

The medical examiner is working to identify the body.

