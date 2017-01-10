Man arrested after body found in East Nashville apartment

A man was arrested after police say he killed another man inside his East Nashville apartment.

Metro police say they received a tip that a man was murdered at an apartment on Porter Road.

According to the affidavit, an informant told police that 52-year-old Charles Clayton claimed to have killed a man in his apartment Sunday after that victim made unwanted sexual advances toward him.

A fight broke out. Clayton claimed he disarmed the victim and then killed him with a knife.

Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Jared Todd Morrell of Greenbrier.

According to the informant, Clayton was looking for a way to dismember the body. He allegedly asked for help and to borrow tools to do so.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search Clayton's apartment on Monday, which is when they found the body.

Jose Esquivel was staying in the apartment above where the murder happened.

"You don't expect nothing to happen like that to happen in East Nashville, you know. I can see if it were somewhere else, but not here, though,” Esquivel said.

Police said Clayton wasn’t home at the time. He was later arrested at a market on Gallatin Pike South.

Clayton is charged with criminal homicide and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Police said Clayton wouldn’t answer any questions and they are still investigating.

