Man arrested after body found in East Nashville apartment

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
Metro Nashville Fire Dept. crews worked to contain the fire on the top floor of the hotel. Two were displaced, but there were no injuries.More >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
Part of this weekend looks very good! The other part — today — not so much (if you want to enjoy the outdoors).More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
Both suspects are in custody after an armed market robbery earlier this month, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Gallatin Police are asking for help finding a man who took money for a job without completing it.More >>
Police are trying to find the man and woman suspected of stealing purses from unattended carts at two Nashville Publix stores.More >>
It’s becoming a trend for groups to hack into government systems, and on Friday Tennessee was hit. The Comptroller is the official watchdog of government money in the state. The office oversees hundreds of accounts.More >>
A new Metro ordinance could cost one Nashville homeowner thousands because it requires more sidewalks.More >>
A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.More >>
A high-end Nashville hotel had to pay a fine after giving massages without a license.More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
Police are trying to find the man and woman suspected of stealing purses from unattended carts at two Nashville Publix stores.More >>
A Wilson County mother says finding affordable child care has been challenging. She says the school district's after-school program denied her daughter, so she sued them.More >>
Six people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.More >>
Metro police need the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since July 6.More >>
Metro Nashville Fire Dept. crews worked to contain the fire on the top floor of the hotel. Two were displaced, but there were no injuries.More >>
A Paris woman is sending out a message to all mothers: "Don't ever think it won't happen to you."More >>
