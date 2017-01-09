Clarksville police searching for missing 16-year-old

16-year-old David Amhrein was last seen on Jan. 4. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Detectives are asking for help locating a runaway juvenile in Clarksville.

Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said 16-year-old David Amhrein was last seen on Jan. 4 when he was dropped off at Kenwood High School.

Amhrein is from Clarksville and may be the areas surrounding Randell Drive or Power Street.

Anyone with information on David's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kevin Shaw at 931-648-0656, ext. 5389, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website.

