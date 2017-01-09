Clarksville police searching for missing 16-year-old - WSMV Channel 4

Clarksville police searching for missing 16-year-old

Posted: Updated:
16-year-old David Amhrein was last seen on Jan. 4. (Source: Clarksville PD) 16-year-old David Amhrein was last seen on Jan. 4. (Source: Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Detectives are asking for help locating a runaway juvenile in Clarksville.

Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said 16-year-old David Amhrein was last seen on Jan. 4 when he was dropped off at Kenwood High School. 

Amhrein is from Clarksville and may be the areas surrounding Randell Drive or Power Street. 

Anyone with information on David's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kevin Shaw at 931-648-0656, ext. 5389, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.