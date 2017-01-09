TBI launches new human trafficking billboard campaign

The TBI has launched a billboard campaign aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking. (Source: TBI)

The new signs along the highways in Tennessee may be easy to spot, but the problem? Not so much.

Human trafficking continues to happen every day in our communities, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to make people more aware of the horrific crime.

Often people think of sex trafficking as a scene out of a Hollywood movie, when in reality, sex trafficking is happening all around us.

The perpetrators hide behind computer screens or as the child's parent. The scenarios are endless.

The victims are helpless, and the problem can be stopped.

"It's not that human trafficking is out of control in Tennessee; we are just doing something about it," said TBI spokesman Josh DeVine.

Statistics show someone buys a child for sex every day, every two minutes.

On Monday, the TBI launched a brand new set of billboards centered around its "It Has to Stop" campaign.

"Right now the TBI is working with victims as young as 12 years old. We think we are better than that in our state," said DeVine.

More than 27 million people are enslaved by traffickers today.

"The biggest misconception is that somehow people have chosen this lifestyle. There are those who might say she is choosing to sell herself. We often say if that is their choice, what were their options?" said DeVine.

The crime takes on several different forms.

DeVine said it could be a man hiding behind an online screen name soliciting a minor or a mother sending her teenage daughter to the landlord because they can't make rent.

Statistics show this is not just a crime seen in big cities -- it is happening everywhere.

"It does not matter if you live in a small community or a big city, there is human trafficking happening right now," said DeVine.

The billboards are being paid for by a $60,000 grant from the State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs.

Some of that money will also be going to TBI's online campaign.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.