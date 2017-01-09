Passengers question gun rules in airports, Nashville ranks high for violations

Hundreds of people fly in and out of Nashville every day, some with their guns packed with them.

After the deadly airport shooting in the Fort Lauderdale, some travelers told Channel 4 they were on alert.

Police said the shooting suspect Esteban Santiago checked his gun and ammo in his luggage, only to get off the plane, get his bag, load up and kill five people.

Nashville increased patrols and security presence at the airport in the wake of the attack in Florida.

"I was just absolutely appalled that he could a gun into an airport," said Courtney Kerns, a Belmont student who is against having guns in the airport.

TSA regulations allow for unloaded guns to be packed securely in checked luggage and declared with the agency.

Out of the hundreds of guns that come through Nashville's airport, not all come through the right way.

In 2016, TSA found 79 guns in carry-on bags at the Nashville International Airport's security checkpoint. In 2015, they found 59.

Inside checked baggage, TSA found 18 guns in violation. Five were improperly packaged, 10 were undeclared and unloaded and three were undeclared and loaded.

Some flyers who spoke to Channel 4 said they want to see the rules change.

"I don't think you should be able to carry a gun and your ammunition. That's just my personal opinion," said Darnisha Allen-Jackson who was traveling to Nashville from Atlanta on business. "I don't think that you should be able to send a gun and the ammunition under the plane and then pick it up at baggage claim. You don't really need your gun in the airport. Send it ahead of time."

"They need to crack down on that,' said Glenn Talbert, who was picking up a friend at the Nashville airport Monday. "I don't think they ought to let anybody bring a gun in the airport for any reason."

While some still support having your guns with you where you go.

"I'm definitely for guns with people to protect themselves," said Randall Coulstring, who was traveling to Nashville from Florida. "What do you do to control that? I don't know. That's a tough question. That's a tough one."

A TSA spokesperson said the agency issues civil citations to nearly every person who brings a gun up to the security checkpoint. Those fines can reach up to $10,000.

TSA will release a new report this week on the number of guns found at airport security checkpoints in 2016. The agency expects Nashville to again be in the top 10 in the country for most guns found.

