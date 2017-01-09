3-year-old enters sixth month at hospital while waiting for heart transplant

Kolton Hessman wants to be a police officer when he grows up. The 3-year-old has been waiting six months for a heart transplant. (WSMV)

A three-year-old child is entering his sixth month straight staying at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt while waiting for a heart transplant.

The child has been on a machine supplying oxygen to the blood called ECMO. His doctor says he's been on it longer than any other patient at the children's hospital ever.

"We rock out, don't we?" laughed Grant Hessman of Knoxville, playing Maroon 5's "Sugar" to three-year-old son Kolton.

His son sitting in a hospital bed, Hessman said Kolton's bravery might come in part from watching his heroes.

"He loves police officers, always has," said Hessman. "I think it's something he really wants to do. He pointed them out when we used to be in the car."

The word's gotten out.

"These are a lot of the shirts we've got from Boston," said Hessman, rummaging through a box and pulling out a shirt from Boston Police. "Got some of his real badges that he's got there. There's some patches. Tennessee State Troopers, special operations, Department of Safety here. He's had a toy police car from Boston. It keeps coming in and coming in from all over the place."

Hessman said it's incredible seeing how many officers, troopers and deputies he's never met who care about his son.

"We knew it was congenital, the heart disease," said Hessman. "His heart was on the right side of his body."

After a series of surgeries throughout his life, Kolton has been at Vanderbilt every day since August.

"Kolton needs a heart transplant," said Hessman. "He is A1 critical, which is the top you can be on the transplant list. He is a blood type B, which is a rare blood type. That's the top of the list he's on. He can also be on an O blood type heart. He can receive a heart between a three-year-old and the start of the teenage years."

While his son waits, Hessman said he wants to thank all the law enforcement mailing things in and for two Metro police officers' in-person delivery of a toy police car.

"Anything to give him support, it's just amazing to me," he said. "Organ donation is such an amazing gift people can give in such a trying time in their life. It didn't occur to me until my son's there and how these kids in Vanderbilt and other hospitals really depend on other families to give the gift of life to keep going on."

Hessman added, Kolton's favorite song is "Sugar" and his Make-A-Wish is to meet Maroon 5.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.