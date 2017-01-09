Fight brewing over Hillwood high school location

The current Hillwood High School is going to be replaced, but there is debate on where the new school should be built. (WSMV)

The signs of growth in Bellevue are stark, which is one of the reasons why Metro Council member Sheri Weiner thinks Bellevue needs a high school.

"When you've got the bulk of the growth coming out here and you've got the bulk of the student body coming from the same place, it just makes sense," said Weiner.

There's now a proposed plan to tear down Hillwood High, sell the land, and build a school at the site of the Hope Park Church in Bellevue, but ask Hillwood families how they feel about losing their old school and its location and many are not happy.

"This is not financially prudent to spend money on buying property that's further away from where many of those zoned students live when you could renovate here or build new here for less money," said concerned Hillwood parent Ruth Butler.

According to Metro Schools, 44 percent of the students zoned for Hillwood come from Bellevue, 33 percent from the Hillwood area, 14 percent from outside the zone through school choice, and 4 percent from the Pearl-Cohn zone. The majority of those coming from outside the zone are black so some worry the move will negatively impact diversity.

"That would mean they would no longer have access. They say open enrollment, open for some but not open for all," said retired metro schools employee Kathy Bennett.

Hillwood residents argued the new location is dangerous.

"No sidewalks, no safety, no crosswalks," said Bennett.

Bellevue residents said the same thing about Hillwood.

"They're having to get off at Harding and walk down Davidson with no sidewalks," said Weiner.

Tuesday night will be everyone's last chance to publicly voice their opinions to the school board. The meeting is being held at Metro School's headquarters located at 2601 Bransford Avenue at 5 p.m. The school board hopes to select a site for the new school by the end of January.

