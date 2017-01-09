City releases draft of sidewalk and bikeway plan

The Metro Public Works WalknBike project team released the draft plan to improve sidewalks and bikeways on Monday.

The plan addresses Nashville’s sidewalk and bikeway needs, programs and policies.

The team released the plan at a kick-off meeting with Mayor Barry at the downtown library. This comes after nearly a year of planning, outreach and community meetings.

“I’m grateful to all of the community members who participated in this important planning process that will help us better prioritize investments in sidewalks and bikeways in the years to come,” Mayor Barry said. “By implementing the recommendations in WalknBike, we will make Nashville safer to get around for people of all ages and abilities, better connect our neighborhoods, and promote good health and equitable access to active transportation.”

Nashville residents have 30 days to give feedback on the plan.

Click here to see the full plan, and details on how to provide feedback.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.