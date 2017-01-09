New tools add protection for Tennessee domestic violence victims

When it comes to protecting domestic violence victims in Tennessee, there are now some new tools available to help, and those who commit the abuse now face much more serious penalties.

The extra protections came into place on Jan. 1 through the Public Safety Act of 2016, which lawmakers approved last spring.

"It creates for the first time ever a domestic violence felony for third or subsequent offenders," said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Cottontown.

A person who is convicted of domestic violence three times or more can now be charged with a felony, which was previously a misdemeanor.

YWCA Nashville President and CEO Sharon Roberson said that change makes a difference to the victims they serve. The YWCA Nashville operates the largest domestic violence shelter for women in Tennessee.

"With three strikes, you've basically proven that you're a repeat offender and there's a lot more danger in that repeat offender," said Roberson. "Therefore, it makes a lot more sense to have that as a felony. It's almost as if that were an oversight in the law."

Roberson said the changes empower law enforcement.

"We do know these are very, very vulnerable people in very, very dangerous situations. And this adds a layer of protection that we frankly didn't have in the state of Tennessee," Roberson said.

In addition, a law enforcement officer can now seek an order of protection against an alleged attacker on victim's behalf with the victim's consent. And if that person used or tried to use deadly force, then the order of protection from police becomes automatic.

"We are getting lots of calls from law enforcement and court clerks and others about how this is going to work," said Kathy Walsh, the executive director of Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Walsh said public officials need to know how to handle the changes, and as a result, the nonprofit is offering training to courts and law enforcement.

"I think in order to ensure that it works seamlessly that there needs to be some training for law enforcement and courts on this particular part on the order of protection," said Walsh.

While it's a step forward, how the law is implemented is still a work in progress. When it comes to filing an order of protection, some courts, like Davidson County, are 24 hours where a magistrate can sign off on a temporary order of protection at any time.

"In other counties they don't have 24-hour, 7-day-a-week courts. So, it's sometimes a little more challenging evenings and weekends in other counties," Walsh said. She added that it's up to the courts to make sure the community has that access.

There are already limited resources to help beyond the courtroom.

"We have 95 counties, we only have 32 domestic violence shelters. There are still so many areas of our states where victims have to travel a great distance to even get to a shelter," Walsh said.

Advocates said it doesn't stop at protective orders or charges. There's also work to do on setting victims up with a plan to get out.

"If you don't have a place to live, if you don't have transportation, if you don't have a job then it's really difficult for victims to reestablish their lives in a safe environment," said Walsh.

For more information about the Tennessee Coalition, go to http://www.tncoalition.org/, and for more on domestic violence services from the YWCA in Middle Tennessee, go to http://ywcanashville.com/programs/domestic-violence.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.