Record studio strives for 1979 quality

Chris Mara makes records like they were made in 1979 at his recording studio Welcome to 1979. (WSMV)

Chris Mara is not a musician. He doesn’t sing or play in a band. What he does do is listen very closely, he always has.

“I remember listening to the radio and wondering how this song sounds amazing and this one sounds different,” said Mara.

In a music world where technology keeps pushing forward, he’s going the other way at his retro-analog recording studio Welcome to 1979.

It’s there, he believes, the needle drop still produces the purest sounds. The cutting needle incision, where sound turns into groove, then that groove turns into sound.

“That to me respects the artist immensely,” said Mara. “You wrote a song good enough that I’m gonna make a machine that does this is kind of cool to me.”

They make records too, 20,000 each week, but not like the ones from Music Row.

“I’m taking all active particles off the surface that way we can put it back in the tank and apply some parts,” said Mara.

Science and chemistry are the stars – potassium dichromite and nickel never get the musical credit they deserve.

That purer sound came from machines like this, old and busted, but getting new life at 1979, fully restored and shipped around the world.

Pete Townshend of The Who just bought four of them.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.