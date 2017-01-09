DA’s spokesman resigns amid controversy over release of police records

The district attorney’s public information officer has resigned after information about a rape report went public.

Ken Whitehouse submitted his resignation letter to District Attorney General Glenn Funk, who accepted it on Monday.

Whitehouse admitted to violating rules between the District Attorney's office and law enforcement agencies regarding access to data.

He also released a public police report to media on Dec. 16 about a reported rape inside a restroom at Bridgestone Arena by clean-up crew workers.

Police Chief Steve Anderson wrote a scathing memo after the release of information asking for Funk to fire Whitehouse and revoking the information officer’s access to police files. Funk told Anderson at the time, according to the memo, that he would not fire Whitehouse.

Whitehouse resigned three weeks later.

“The reason for this resignation is that I realize that I violated user agreements between this office and other law enforcement agencies regarding access to data,” Whitehouse wrote in his resignation letter.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said last week the police department had shared the results of an audit with the District Attorney's office regarding Whitehouse's search history, prompted by the Dec. 16 incident.

The audit, performed by Metro Police's IT department, looked at what Whitehouse had accessed in the police database, according to Aaron.

Aaron said the police department wanted to know what other material Whitehouse had accessed after the rape report.

The audit found Whitehouse searched numerous people using his log-in to the police database. Some of the names include Jeremy Durham, a lawmaker who was expelled from the state House of Representatives; Will Pinkston, a member of the Metro Nashville School Board; and Steve McNair, the Tennessee Titans football player who was murdered in 2009.

"We did not know if these queries were part of some DA's office business," Aaron said on Monday afternoon.

Whitehouse did not directly reference the audit or the database in his resignation letter.

“I sincerely regret the incident that occurred on December 16, 2016," Whitehouse wrote in the letter. "Other than that, please know that in doing this I never distributed or shared information harmful or potentially harmful of an individual."

The district attorney’s office would not comment on Whitehouse’s resignation, stating it does not comment on personnel matters.

Metro Police said Chief Anderson did not have anything to add to his original comments on the matter.

