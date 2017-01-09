4 in custody after shootout near Cayce Homes in east Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

4 in custody after shootout near Cayce Homes in east Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Four people are in custody after a shootout Monday afternoon near the James Cayce Homes in east Nashville.

Police report the four people were shooting at each other in the 600 block of South Fifth Street shortly after 2 p.m.

There were no injuries from the shootout.

Police said a white Durango and an apartment had damage from the shooting.

