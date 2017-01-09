Indiana man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Maury County

William Holley was arrested from THP troopers on drug trafficking charges last Thursday. (Photo: Maury County Sheriff's Office)

An Indiana man was arrested last Thursday on drug trafficking charges while driving on I-65 in Maury County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Interdiction Plus Team arrested William A. Holley, 31, of Fort Wayne, IN, for drug trafficking. At the time of his arrest, four children ranging from ages 5 to 10 years of age were in the vehicle, according to a news release from the THP.

A trooper observed Holley following a vehicle too closely while traveling south on I-65. Holley told the trooper he and his four children were traveling from Fort Wayne to Tuscaloosa, AL.

Lt. Wayne Dunkleman observed that Holley was extremely nervous while being interviewed. Holley told troopers that he was on probation in Indiana for possession of marijuana.

Troopers found four pounds of high-grade marijuana in a duffel bag inside the car. Holley was arrested and booked into the Maury County Jail.

The four children were taken into custody by the Department of Children’s Services until relatives from out of state could arrive.

