Gideon's Army to present racial profiling report to Metro Council

Allegations of racial profiling will be front and center at a special meeting in downtown Nashville on Monday.

It all goes back to a report released months ago showing that black drivers are far more likely to be stopped by Metro police and have their cars searched.

Gideon's Army, the group behind the report, used data from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The police department says there are more patrols in areas with higher crime rates and that traffic stops are an effective way to keep neighborhoods safe.

Monday night's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Metro Council chambers at Public Square.

