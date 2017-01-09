3rd suspect arrested in Clarksville homicide case - WSMV Channel 4

3rd suspect arrested in Clarksville homicide case

CLARKSVILLE, TN

Police have made a third arrest in connection to a homicide case in Clarksville.

Deangelo Berry, 20, was arrested in Chicago on Monday.

The victim, 25-year-old Joseph Gordon, was found dead in the parking lot of a Clarksville apartment complex in December.

Police arrested Marqus Bryant, 20, and Robert Gough, 24, last month and charged them with criminal homicide. Both are soldiers at Fort Campbell.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5447, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-TIPS.

