Kim St. Onge is an award-winning reporter who joined the Channel 4 News team in January 2017. Kim is thrilled to be part of the morning team and help you get your day started.

Waking up to a 2 a.m. alarm clock is nothing new for Kim. She spent the first two years of her career helping viewers of the top-rated news station in Iowa wake up. During her 4.5 years at KCCI in Des Moines, Kim covered an officer-involved shooting that left two police officers dead, the 2016 presidential caucuses and too many snow storms to count. Kim’s story on a man who turned a gun on her and a photographer earned her a first place award from the Iowa Broadcast News Association.

Kim graduated from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, not too far from her hometown of St. Louis, MO. While in college, Kim spent two years anchoring and reporting for KOMU.

Kim loves hiking, trying new foods and spending time with family, including her adorable niece, Reese. She is always up for an adventure, including when she went skydiving in 2009 and ran a half marathon in 2014.

Traveling is also a favorite of Kim’s. She lived in Brussels, Belgium for 3 months while interning at Reuters.

Kim is excited to explore the Music City and call Middle Tennessee home.

