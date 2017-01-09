Full lineup announced for Bonnaroo 2017

Bonnaroo is held every year in Manchester, TN. (WSMV)

The full list of artists who will be taking the stage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer has been released.

U2 will headline the festival. They'll be performing a set that will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of The Joshua Tree.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper, along with country artists like Cam and Margo Price, will also be performing.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning. Some options are already sold out. Right now, the cheapest tickets available are going for about $325.

This year's festival will be held June 8 to 11 at the farm in Manchester.

